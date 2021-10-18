NWS Verifies Tornado Damage in Millstone Township

ELK CO., Pa. (EYT) – The National Weather Service in State College confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Elk County on Saturday morning.

According to a release issued on Sunday evening by the National Weather Service office in State College, the agency conducted a tornado survey in Millstone Township, Elk County.

The survey revealed that an EF-1 tornado snapped and uprooted multiple trees on River Road about 0.5 mile southwest of Gregg Hill Road in Millstone Township on Saturday around 8:08 a.m.

After a review of the damage – radar and firsthand accounts – the National Weather Service classified the tornado as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with speeds up to 90 MPH and a maximum path width of roughly 260 yards. The tornado was on the ground for approximately one minute and the maximum path length was .64 miles.

Officials say that while most of the damage was evident of EF-0 winds of 75-85 mph, although there were some large, healthy trees snapped, indicative of EF-1 strength winds around 86-90 mph. Other notable damage included a tree that fell onto a cabin.

“This is the same tornado that impacted Clear Creek State Park in Jefferson County with EF-0 damage,” said officials in the release.

According to officials, one injury was reported, but no details were released.

The public information statement on the damage survey can be viewed here.

