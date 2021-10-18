Police Release Details of ATV Rollover Crash That Injured Local Woman, Teen in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an ATV rollover crash that injured a local woman and a teen in Redbank Township earlier this month.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, October 8, on Church Hill Road, just east of State Route 66, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 29-year-old Caitlin M. Travis, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2014 Can-Am Commander side-by-side traveling east on Church Hill Road when she failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the right shoulder of the roadway. The ATV then struck a ditch along the right shoulder, proceeded along the ditch approximately 40 feet, and overturned. It came to an uncontrolled final rest on its passenger side door.

According to police, Travis and a 15-year-old male passenger were not utilizing any safety equipment, while a two-year-old male juvenile passenger was secured in a front-facing child safety seat.

Travis and the 15-year-old passenger both suffered injuries of unknown severity and were transported to UPMC Presbyterian by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Police say it is unknown if the two-year-old juvenile was injured, but he was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

The vehicle sustained minor cosmetic damage.

According to police, Travis was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

