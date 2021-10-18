On October 14, 2021 the angels came and took one of their own away.

Priscilla Lorraine Ferringer, 89, of Franklin, better known as Chris (she hated Priscilla) arrived in heaven to embrace her husband George, who, passed away on August 27, 2000. Chris passed away at Wesbury Nursing home with family at her side.

Chris was born May 2, 1932 in Olean, NY to Zenas M. Sanford (Jack) and Arlene P. (Winslow) Sanford.

Chris graduated from Franklin High School in 1950 and went on to her life calling of a registered nurse, graduating in 1953 from Edward J. Meyer Memorial Hospital.

Chris met the love her life by falling down a lot while ice skating at the clay ponds on Congress Hill Road.

George Earl Ferringer and Chris were married July 11, 1953 at East Grove United Methodist Church, becoming members in 1957.

Chris worked locally as a plant nurse at Franklin Steel, Polk Center, CPT and Pennzoil.

She also worked at the former Franklin Hospital in the OR, birthing unit and did a lot of private duty nursing.

Chris and George set up home in the Franklin Heights, first on Little Pine Place then on Birch Road where the best neighbors in the world somehow came to live in the same neighborhood.

Many great times were enjoyed around campfires, canoeing, gardening, food, friends and fishing.

Chris survived being a Den Mother to a crew of wild cub scouts with the help of Sally Cochran, Del Eshelman and others.

Chris was a breast cancer survivor of 50 years.

She volunteers her services to the Red Cross, East Grove United Methodist Church, Wednesday Club, Meals on Wheels and just helping someone in need.

Mom was also a pain in the a** at times for only ever wanting to do for you and not wanting anything or help in return.

It’s the “Nurse Curse” that started the family mantra to explain why Mom did what she did.

Defending herself one day, she stated with attitude, “It’s because I’m a nurse, ya know.”

Left to appreciate her memory are her three children; Jack Ferringer and his wife Penny, Joe Ferringer and his wife Loretta and Judy Ferringer and her husband Bill Killham; four grandchildren, Jackson Travis and his companion Brook, Rebecca Urey, Julie Tegano, Conner Killham and his wife Lauren and a great-grandson, Carmen.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin.

Memorials may be made to East Grove United Methodist Church, 1167 Belmar Rd. Franklin, PA 16323 or to a charity of one’s choice.

If you want to make Mom smile, hug a nurse and thank them for what they do. Mom was one of the best, me miss you, we love you.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

