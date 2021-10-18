 

Rimersburg Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

arrest-photoMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Rimersburg man was arrested on child pornography charges on Saturday morning.

Clarion-based State Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, a felony arrest warrant was executed in Madison Township, Clarion County, and 71-year-old James Earl Arner, of Rimersburg, was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, the defendant was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Miller on child pornography charges.

The victim is listed as a known 15-year-old juvenile.

Police say the defendant was subsequently remanded to the custody of the Clarion County Jail on $75,000.00 bail.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Police noted that the defendant, in this case, IS NOT Clarion County Senior Judge James G. Arner, nor is the defendant affiliated with the judge.


