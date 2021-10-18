 

Say What?!: Newfoundland Couple Float Their Dream Home Across Inlet

Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Newfoundland-couple-float-their-dream-home-across-inletCANADA – A Newfoundland, Canada, couple faced with the problem of moving their dream home from its former location to their property ended up taking the direct route — through more than half a mile of water.

Daniele Penney said she and her boyfriend, Kirk Lovell, discovered the house that Penney had long admired on the shore of the Bay of Islands inlet was going to be torn down, so they received permission from the property owners to move the structure to their own coastal property in McIvers.

Read the full story here.


