State Police Seeking Information on Camper Stolen in Rockland Township

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are asking the public for information regarding a camper that was reported stolen in Rockland Township on Saturday.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 9000 block of US 322 in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of theft of a 2009 Rockwell single axle camper.

Police say the camper was stolen sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 15, and noon on Saturday, October 16.

The victim is listed as a 63-year-old Cranberry man.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

