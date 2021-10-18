 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Seeking Information on Camper Stolen in Rockland Township

Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are asking the public for information regarding a camper that was reported stolen in Rockland Township on Saturday.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 9000 block of US 322 in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of theft of a 2009 Rockwell single axle camper.

Police say the camper was stolen sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 15, and noon on Saturday, October 16.

The victim is listed as a 63-year-old Cranberry man.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.