Suspect in Cranberry Township Armed Robbery Taken Into Custody

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township on Thursday has been taken into custody.

The investigation began around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, when Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Spanky’s Tobacco World located at 1719 Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect entered the building, displayed a long gun, and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

Police say the suspect had been located and taken into custody on Sunday, October 17.

The suspect is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail for absconding from State Parole and outstanding warrants, according to police.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing and police say additional details will be forthcoming pending the filing of related charges.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

RELATED:

Police Still Searching for Spanky’s Armed Robbery Suspect

Police Searching for Suspect Following Armed Robbery in Cranberry Township

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.