2022 PA Farm Show Asks Pennsylvanians, ‘Oh, Say, Can You Sing?’

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

241928858_2960172930978213_1492096894827076147_nHARRISBURG, Pa. – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Monday invited singers statewide to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?” – a star-spangled sing-off to win a chance to inspire 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show visitors with their voices.

(Photo courtesy of Secretary Russell Redding)

Each morning of the Farm Show will feature a talented Pennsylvanian singing the national anthem live, and the contest will determine who wins the honor of singing each morning.

“At the Pennsylvania Farm Show this January, we invite Pennsylvanians to harvest a new sense of unity,” said Redding. “We’ll kick-off each day in song with the National Anthem, in hopes to inspire harmony for a successful show and future of agriculture.”

The contest is open to Pennsylvania residents of all ages – both individuals and groups. Contestants enter by emailing a link to a video of themselves singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” without instrumental accompaniment, to [email protected]

Emailed entries will be accepted from Monday, October 18, through Friday, November 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The top 20 finalists will be selected by a panel of judges. Finalists will be posted for fan voting by Facebook likes and reactions from Monday, November 8, through Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Five winners in the Individual category and five winners in the Group category will be selected and announced on Facebook.

Winners will be provided a free parking pass for the day and must be present at the Farm Show Complex by 7:45 AM on the day they are selected to sing. A winner will sing live at 8:00 a.m. each day of the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show, from January 8-15.

Full contest details are available here or on the Farm Show Facebook page. Find out more about the Pennsylvania Farm Show at farmshow.pa.gov.


