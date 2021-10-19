 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 67. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


