A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 67. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.