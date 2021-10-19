Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission to Host Drug Take Back Event
Too often used prescription and over-the-counter drugs find their way into the wrong hands.
This can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs save lives and protects the environment.
On Saturday, October 23 from 10 AM to 2 PM, Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be partnering with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help residence safely remove expired or unwanted prescriptions and or over-the-counter medication from household medicine cabinets. This event is in support of the DEA’s national drug take back day. Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will also be offering free Naxalone (Narcan) kits at the event. Naxalone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to anyone.
All types of prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted in the form of capsule, pill, tablet, patch, liquid, or cream. Sharpies and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
Participants are encouraged to remove any personal information from bottles or packages before turning the medication over to law enforcement. This event is anonymous, and all effort should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or request for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present. Please call 814-226-6350 for further questions.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.