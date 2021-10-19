 

BREAKING NEWS: STAT MedEvac Dispatched, Road Closures in Effect Following Crash Involving Pedestrian, Multiple Vehicles in Cranberry Township

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 10:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

STAT-Med-aCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say STAT MedEvac was dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian and three vehicles that closed parts of roads in Cranberry Township early this morning.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the crash was reported around 9:59 a.m. at the intersection of Bredinsburg Road and Big Egypt Road.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

STAT MedEvac was also dispatched to the scene.

As of 10:25 a.m., Bredinsburg Road remained closed from Route 257 to Deep Hollow Road, while the entire section of Big Egypt Road from US 322 to Bredinsburg Road also remained closed.

No additional details are available at this time.

State police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


