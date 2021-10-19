Local Man Accused of ‘Beating’ Juvenile, Slamming Child Against Wall

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of beating his juvenile child, slamming the child against a wall, and kicking the child in the leg.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges on September 27 against 45-year-old Anthony Wayne Brosius.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:19 a.m. on September 18, Brookville Borough Police received a phone call reporting a case of possible child endangerment.

A known woman reported that her child was beaten by Anthony “Tony” Brosius on September 16. The woman reported she had taken the victim to Clearfield Hospital for evaluation due to the injuries from the incident.

The complaint indicates the woman reported that she had received a call from Brosius stating that the victim had spent money on Brosius’s mother’s credit card and “he was furious.” She told police she told Brosius to ground or spank the victim and Brosius said he was “going to flip out.”

The woman told police she later discovered the victim had a bruised leg from a “kick,” a bruised left upper chest, and a bruised left arm, noted as a “thumbprint,” from when the victim attempted to run away from Brosius. She also told police the victim reported being slammed against a wall and having his/her head repeatedly struck off the wall.

According to the complaint, the woman also told police that she texted Brosius confronting him about “beating” the victim and had messages where Brosius acknowledged the abuse.

Police also interviewed the victim about the incident.

The victim reportedly told police that Brosius and Brosius’s mother had found out that he/she had used his/her grandmother’s credit card. The victim reported Brosius then grabbed him/her and pushed him/her against a wall with both hands, hitting his/her head off the wall three to four times. The victim said he/she was then sent to his/her room, and Brosius then punched him/her in the upper chest, leaving a mark and causing him/her to fall to the ground.

The victim said he/she then went into a corner and put his/her hands over his/her face in a defensive position. The victim told police Brosius then got a wooden stick and held it like he was going to hit the victim, but didn’t. The victim said Brosius then kicked him/her in the thigh, causing a bruise. The victim then attempted to escape to a neighbor’s house but said Brosius pulled him/her back and shoved him/her against a wall.

The victim’s mother also provided police with a copy of messages from Brosius.

In the messages, the woman clearly states that Brosius hit the victim’s head off of a wall during the incident, and Brosius responded that she should “beat” the victim’s (backside) and “see how hard it is.” He also reportedly made reference to leaving a welt and bruises during a prior incident and said that the woman had “issues” with him doing that, as well, the complaint states.

Police then contacted Brosius.

According to the complaint, when questioned about the incident, Brosius admitted to pushing the victim against a wall with both hands but denied anything further. When confronted with the content of the text messages, he reportedly said he “did not want to argue” with the woman, and that’s why he didn’t deny the incident.

The victim was then interviewed again at Western PA Cares for Kids.

The complaint indicates the victim spoke about separate incidents stemming from spending money on video games. The victim said during the first incident, he/she was struck with a board, causing a purple bruise on his/her hip. The victim told police during the second incident, Brosius struck his/her head off the wall with both hands approximately four times. The victim also described being kicked while sitting on the ground and Brosius getting a board and almost striking him/her with it. The victim also reported being thrown to the ground and hitting his/her head off of the floor in the kitchen.

Brosius was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 6:40 a.m. on October 14 on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He remains free on $30,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on November 18 with Judge Bazylak presiding.

Court documents indicate Brosius has a criminal history in the local area and was previously convicted of first-degree misdemeanor simple assault in 2006.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.