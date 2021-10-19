Carrie R. Collins, 39, of Sugar Grove, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 following a lengthy illness.

Carrie was born May 31, 1982, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of Robert Tarr and his wife Linda of Venus, PA, and Joyce Mathias Harris and her husband James of Langdon, KS.

Carrie was a 2000 graduate of the Franklin Area High School, and then obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Edinboro University.

Carrie was a Graphic Designer and also worked for Bearcat Oil Company of Sugar Grove.

She enjoyed design contests, stargazing, campfires, and especially enjoyed her seven-year-old son Dalton, as well as the rest of her family.

Carrie will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend.

Carrie is survived by her husband, Eric M. Collins, whom she married on June 29, 2013 and her Son Dalton Collins; her siblings, Donny Rankin of Meadville, Jared Jenkins of Crofton MD, Crissy VanHorn of Rocky Grove, Heather Enochs of Great Bend, KS, and Kimberly Kendall of Park City, KS, brothers-in-law, Mark Collins and Trevor Collins, both of Sugar Grove; her father and mother-in-law, Mike and Jane Collins of Sugar Grove; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the First Church of God, 1111 Madison Ave., Warren, PA, for one hour prior to a Memorial Service to be held there at 11 am on Friday, October22, 2021, with Rev. Bill Hargenrader, pastor, officiating.

Carrie asked that any donations in memory of her be made to the First Church of God.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.

