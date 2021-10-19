 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Carrie R. Collins

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Carrie R. Collins, 39, of Sugar Grove, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 following a lengthy illness.

Carrie was born May 31, 1982, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of Robert Tarr and his wife Linda of Venus, PA, and Joyce Mathias Harris and her husband James of Langdon, KS.

Carrie was a 2000 graduate of the Franklin Area High School, and then obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Edinboro University.

Carrie was a Graphic Designer and also worked for Bearcat Oil Company of Sugar Grove.

She enjoyed design contests, stargazing, campfires, and especially enjoyed her seven-year-old son Dalton, as well as the rest of her family.

Carrie will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend.

Carrie is survived by her husband, Eric M. Collins, whom she married on June 29, 2013 and her Son Dalton Collins; her siblings, Donny Rankin of Meadville, Jared Jenkins of Crofton MD, Crissy VanHorn of Rocky Grove, Heather Enochs of Great Bend, KS, and Kimberly Kendall of Park City, KS, brothers-in-law, Mark Collins and Trevor Collins, both of Sugar Grove; her father and mother-in-law, Mike and Jane Collins of Sugar Grove; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the First Church of God, 1111 Madison Ave., Warren, PA, for one hour prior to a Memorial Service to be held there at 11 am on Friday, October22, 2021, with Rev. Bill Hargenrader, pastor, officiating.

Carrie asked that any donations in memory of her be made to the First Church of God.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.