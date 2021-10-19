Clarion County Population Drops Over Six Percent; Decline Could Mean Class Change

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County’s population dropped over six percent during the last 10 years from 39,958 to 37,241, according to figures released from the 2020 Census.

Preliminary census figures were discussed during last week’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners. Figures for municipalities within the county have not yet been released, but the new population levels could impact both Clarion County and some of its municipalities.

“We could now classify as a seventh class county, and the solicitor is looking into if there are any benefits or downfalls to being a seventh class county,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan.

“Clarion County has been a sixth class county for like ever, but I think the break-off level is 44,000. So, we’ve been at sixth class, and we could have gone to seven. I don’t think there’s any benefit.”

Clarion County quick facts from the United States Census Bureau is available online at https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/clarioncountypennsylvania/PST045219.

The total 2020 Clarion population is included.

The last census was conducted during Covid, and some have questioned its accuracy. Tharan questioned if all of the Amish in Clarion County were included.

One possible impact of the decline is that the Federal government uses population counts for certain types of grants and planning.

Planning Director Kristy Amato reported on the current Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

The total grant will be $447,925.00, and that includes the county and separate allotments for Clarion Township and Clarion Borough because they are entitlement communities.

Entitlement communities are based on population, and Clarion Borough will receive $107,715.00 and Clarion Township $94,000.00. The remainder of the $447,925.00 is split among the remaining municipalities.

Applications are required from non-entitlement communities for the grant money.

“There has not been any documentation or anything official from DCED about the new census information,” said Amato. “They don’t have anything official for many of the categories, yet. So, at this point, we’re moving forward as we always do.”

The decrease in enrollment at Clarion University could also have an impact on the census. Students are asked to register for the census using their student address because they spent most of their time during the year at that address.

In terms of designating an entitlement community, a decrease could impact Clarion Borough or Clarion Township. Reinhard Villages are located in Clarion Township, and other official residence halls and private student housing is generally located in Clarion Borough.

A reduction in student population could impact either municipality.

“We haven’t gotten any official notice, yet,” said Tharan. “I tend to believe that the numbers dropped more so because of deaths and low birth rates because there are not many houses for sale.

“I mean, five years ago there was a ton of houses for sale, but now there’s not. That means a lot of people are occupying every house, but it is a single person or it is young couples that don’t have any children, yet.”

