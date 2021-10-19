Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jeri Reddinger’s Pineapple Casserole

This casserole is easy to make and delectable to eat!

Ingredients

3 beaten eggs

1 cup sugar



1 large can crushed pineapple1 stick margarine4 slices of bread cubed

Directions

-Melt margarine.

-Add bread cubes.

-Add remaining ingredients and stir/pour into a baking dish.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.