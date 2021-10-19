Clarion Hospital Reports 73 New COVID-19 Cases in One Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 73 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, October 18, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/17/2021: 15,687

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 13,187

Positives: 2,719

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/17/2021: 67,844

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 22,799

Positives: 7,542

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/18/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 48 patients. 0 suspected. 48 confirmed. 10 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported two deaths on 10/16/2021 and two deaths on 10/17/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.