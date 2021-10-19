Clarion Rotary to Hear from Pediatric Genetic Counselor from UPMC Children’s Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On November 1, Clarion Rotary will hear a presentation by Rebecca Clark, MS, CGC, who is a Pediatric Genetic Counselor at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Rebecca originally hails from rural Leechburg, Pennsylvania, and graduated third in her class from Kiski Area High School in 2013. She pursued her higher education at Pennsylvania State University, where she was a double major, earning Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Psychology in December 2016. Two years later, she graduated with her Master of Science in Genetic Counseling from the University of Pittsburgh, a highly competitive program that only accepts 13 students per year.

During her graduate training, Rebecca worked part-time as a genetic counselor assistant for the Division of Genetic and Genomic Medicine at Children’s. She transitioned to the role of full-time genetic counselor upon completion of her graduate studies in June 2019. She is certified by the American Board of Genetic Counseling and licensed by the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine.

Genetic counselors are specialized healthcare providers who help patients understand the complexities of genetics and genetic testing, perform genetic risk assessments, interpret genetic test results, educate patients on genetic conditions, and provide emotional support and guidance to individuals undergoing a genetics evaluation.

Individuals who may benefit from genetic counseling include those who have a personal or family history of genetic or chromosomal conditions, birth defects, certain types of cancer, certain types of heart concerns, and many other health problems. As a pediatric genetic counselor, Rebecca works with the families of children who have a known or suspected diagnosis of a genetic condition.

Clarion Rotary meets on Mondays at noon at the Clarion YMCA.

Learn more about the many facets of Clarion Rotary on its website clarionrotary.com.

