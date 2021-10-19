Featured Local Job: Auto Body Technician

Snyder’s Auto Body in Tylersburg, PA, currently has an opening for a Full-Time Auto Body Technician.

Snyder’s Auto Body is a well-established auto repair shop.

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday Work Schedule

Holiday and Vacation Pay

Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement Plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA.

Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.

