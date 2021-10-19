Featured Local Job: Automation & SCADA Developer
Seneca Resources currently has an opening for an Automation and SCADA Developer.
To apply, please go to their website at: http//www.nationalfuel.com and select job in the careers section.
Seneca Resources Company, LLC, the oil & gas exploration and production subsidiary of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil reserves in Appalachia and California. Most of Seneca’s investment activity is in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in Pennsylvania, where the company controls approximately 1.2 million net prospective acres and is the third-largest producer in the basin with more than 1,200 wells. The company is furthering its delineation efforts in the Utica Shale, and acquired properties in California that will increase, and further diversify the company’s oil production footprint. As an active exploration and production company in the northeastern U.S. for more than 100 years, Seneca Resources Company, LLC is committed to safety, environmental stewardship, increased productivity, and maximizing shareholder value.
This job is located in their Brookville, PA office.
Responsibilities:
- Program Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) utilizing ladder logic for automation of processes, field equipment, and instrumentation
- Manage SCADA software systems as they pertain to capturing field data measurements from production-related assets (i.e. Wells, Water Tanks, RTUs, Compressors, Generators, Gas Processing Facilities, etc.)
- Program Human Machine Interface (HMI) screens for displaying real time process data, acknowledging alarms, controlling set points
- Configure and program industrial automation protocol translators and data loggers to communicate with various types of PLCs and RTUs
- Program, configure, deploy and maintain SCADA objects in SCADA system that model field assets
- Evaluate and review, technical and process documentation/designs related to process automation
- Program, configure and maintain alarm management systems which monitor and report status on field assets.
- Document as-built configurations, including electrical, wire diagrams, P&ID, source code
- Comply with Seneca’s EHSQ policies, standards, and procedures while taking a proactive role in managing environmental, health, and safety for assigned areas of responsibility
- Must possess a High School Diploma/GED and a minimum of 5 (five) years of industrial automation, measurement, or communications experience, not necessarily in the oil and gas industry
- Must have a minimum of 3 (three) years of experience with programming PLCs
- Must be currently and permanently authorized to work in United States of America
- *Successful applicants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are required to provide proof upon hire
- Knowledge and experience programming HMIs, or SCADA applications
- Knowledge and experience of Allen Bradley or Siemens PLC Programming, ABB TotalFlow software (PCCU, WinCCU, TDS32 OPC, WinCPC), Red Lion Crimson Development, OPC, Wonderware System Platform
- Knowledge and experience of VFD’s
- Associates degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Engineering
Required qualifications:
Preferred Qualifications:
Seneca Resources offers a competitive salary and a comprehensive benefits package. This position is not eligible for relocation.
Seneca Resources Company, LLC is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified individuals will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, ancestry, age, disability, protected veteran status, marital status, or other protected status under federal, state, or local laws.
