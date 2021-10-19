Man Accused of Sending Harassing, Threatening Messages to Local Woman

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area man accused of sending harassing and threatening messages to a local woman in Redbank Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old James M. Guy, of Ford City.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 5, a known female victim reported to the Clarion-based State Police that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend, James M. Guy.

The victim told police that she initiated a conversation with Guy on September 4 and asked if she could pick up her belongings. Guy then continued to message her on September 5 with the messages becoming threatening in nature, the complaint states.

When police reviewed the messages the victim received from Guy, they found the messages were harassing, lascivious, and threatening in nature, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Guy through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on September 5:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for October 25 with Judge Miller presiding.

