 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Man Accused of Sending Harassing, Threatening Messages to Local Woman

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

iphone-4-415708_1280REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area man accused of sending harassing and threatening messages to a local woman in Redbank Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old James M. Guy, of Ford City.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 5, a known female victim reported to the Clarion-based State Police that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend, James M. Guy.

The victim told police that she initiated a conversation with Guy on September 4 and asked if she could pick up her belongings. Guy then continued to message her on September 5 with the messages becoming threatening in nature, the complaint states.

When police reviewed the messages the victim received from Guy, they found the messages were harassing, lascivious, and threatening in nature, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Guy through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on September 5:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for October 25 with Judge Miller presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.