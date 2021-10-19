 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Patricia (Wesner) Rex

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Patricia (Wesner) Rex, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at home, on October 2, 2021.

She is survived by two children, Denver “Mitch” Rex and Michelle Gibson; four grandchildren, Olivia, Cameron, Elijah and Sarah; two brothers, Vincent (Hanh) Wesner and John Wesner; sister, Deb (Mark) Flynt; several nieces and nephews; and former husband, Dennis (Diane) Rex. She was predeceased by her parents, William Wesner and Jennifer (Alden) Wesner.

Pat was formerly of Knox, PA and attended schools there. She was a graduate of Keystone High School.

Pat earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and was a registered nurse and was also a massage therapist.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua.

Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.