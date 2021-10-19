Patricia (Wesner) Rex, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at home, on October 2, 2021.

She is survived by two children, Denver “Mitch” Rex and Michelle Gibson; four grandchildren, Olivia, Cameron, Elijah and Sarah; two brothers, Vincent (Hanh) Wesner and John Wesner; sister, Deb (Mark) Flynt; several nieces and nephews; and former husband, Dennis (Diane) Rex. She was predeceased by her parents, William Wesner and Jennifer (Alden) Wesner.

Pat was formerly of Knox, PA and attended schools there. She was a graduate of Keystone High School.

Pat earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and was a registered nurse and was also a massage therapist.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua.

Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.

