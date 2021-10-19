Police Looking for Suspect in Theft of Hunting Bags from Truck Parked in Millcreek Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident where hunting bags were stolen from a truck in Millcreek Township last week.

Around 9:59 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of theft in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victims – identified as a 62-year-old Strattanville man and a 30-year-old Strattanville man – reported that an unknown individual had taken hunting bags from the bed of their 1998 Ford Ranger pickup while it was parked near the state game lands on Fair Haven Road.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark green Dodge Durango with a yellow or white patch or sticker on the passenger side of the rear bumper.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’8″.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

