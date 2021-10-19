Robert L. Delo, 90, of Buckhorn Road, died Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville, Pa.

He was born on January 2, 1931 to the late Richard E. and Dolly Mae (Pascorell) Delo.

His friends all called him Fuzzy. He loved people and fixing any thing that needed fixed.

He worked 35 years at the Knox Glass Plant and retired at age 55.

Robert is survived by his wife Ruth; sisters, Sarah Burris and Mary (Chuck) Larimore; sister-in-law, Nancy Delo and many nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by three daughters from his first marriage: Christine Adams, Roberta (John) Raybuck and Heidi (Rod) Sayers. Five step children from this second marriage: Laura (Gary) Keth, Karen (Kevin) Gilley, Fred (Ginger) Whitehead, Crystal (Jack) Schmader and Michael (Helen) Whitehead.

Fuzzy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles, killed in action during WWII and Richard E. Delo Jr., sister-in-law Betty, Paul Delo, Donald Delo; sisters, Patricia (Jay) McLure and Bessie Delo; a son, William Delo and son-in-law, Tom Adams.

Fuzzy was one of the few that organized the Pennsylvania Gun Owners Association. He was very proud of all they did.

He also offered the use of his large yard for the PGOA to hold their annual Road Kill Stew Cookout Celebration.

He volunteered with many others including: Foodstock and selling dog licenses at the Clarion Mall.

There will be no services at the family’s request.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

