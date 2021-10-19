SPONSORED: Fall Covid Vaccine Clinic to Be Held at Semeyn Family Practice on October 28
Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – BHS Primary Care New Bethlehem will be holding a Fall Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, October 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the event. Third doses will be available to those who meet the eligibility criteria.
Refreshments will be offered, and there will be prize drawings and giveaways.
Appointments are not necessary; this is a walk-in vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be held at Semeyn Family Practice located at 82 Town Run Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.
