State Police Investigating Report of Animal Cruelty in Knox

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating a report regarding animal cruelty in Knox.

Marienville-based State Police received a report around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, in reference to a possible animal cruelty case involving animals in Knox.

According to a representative of the Marienville-based State Police, Clarion-based State Police are assisting in the investigation of the report.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

