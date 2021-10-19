UPDATE: Roads Reopened Following Crash Involving Pedestrian, Multiple Vehicles in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say two roads that were closed early this morning due to an accident involving a pedestrian and three vehicles in Cranberry Township have been reopened.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the crash was reported around 5:59 a.m. at the intersection of Bredinsburg Road and Big Egypt Road.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

STAT MedEvac was also dispatched to the scene.

The segments of Bredinsburg Road from Route 257 to Deep Hollow Road and Big Egypt Road from US 322 to Bredinsburg Road that had been closed due to the crash reopened around 1:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

State police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

