Vehicle Slams into Tree Off Loleta Road Following Mechanical Failure

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a mechanical failure caused a vehicle to veer off a roadway and slam into a tree off Loleta Road early Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, October 17, on Loleta Road, just south of Buzzard Swamp Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 26-year-old Alexandria E. Naletko, of Clarion, was operating a 2000 Dodge RAM 2500 traveling south on Loleta Road when a mechanical part of the vehicle’s steering system broke, causing the vehicle to veer right off the west side of the roadway.

The vehicle then struck a tree and continued approximately 20 feet before coming to a final rest facing northwest off the west side of the roadway.

Both Naletko and her passenger, identified as 21-year-old Lukas A. Slosser, of Sigel, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Naletko was cited for a license violation.


