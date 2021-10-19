Vehicle Slams into Tree Off Loleta Road Following Mechanical Failure

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a mechanical failure caused a vehicle to veer off a roadway and slam into a tree off Loleta Road early Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, October 17, on Loleta Road, just south of Buzzard Swamp Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 26-year-old Alexandria E. Naletko, of Clarion, was operating a 2000 Dodge RAM 2500 traveling south on Loleta Road when a mechanical part of the vehicle’s steering system broke, causing the vehicle to veer right off the west side of the roadway.

The vehicle then struck a tree and continued approximately 20 feet before coming to a final rest facing northwest off the west side of the roadway.

Both Naletko and her passenger, identified as 21-year-old Lukas A. Slosser, of Sigel, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Naletko was cited for a license violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.