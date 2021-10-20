A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 67. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 46. West wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

