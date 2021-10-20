Area Man Injured in Cranberry Township Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (ETY) – Police say an area man was injured in a two-vehicle collision that occurred in Cranberry Township on Monday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:14 p.m. on Monday, October 18, on Regina Drive, at its intersection with Kimberly Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 55-year-old Sheila J. Gilmore, of Emlenton, was operating a 2010 Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound on Kimberly Lane. After stopping at the stop sign at the intersection with Regina Drive, Gilmore proceeded eastbound while failing to yield to a 2015 Toyota Camry, operated by 79-year-old Howard L. Schrock, of Oil City, that was traveling northbound on Regina Drive.

Gilmore’s vehicle struck Schrock’s vehicle, then continued approximately 20 feet and came to a stop in the westbound lane of an unnamed street. Schrock’s vehicle rotated counterclockwise, then came to a stop in the northbound lane of Regina Drive at its intersection with Kimberly Lane.

Schrock suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

Gilmore and a 15-year-old male passenger in her vehicle were not injured.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and Lowrey’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Gilmore was cited for a stop sign violation.

