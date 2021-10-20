Benefit Event Set for Saturday for Family of Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A benefit event for the family of a woman who was killed in a recent motorcycle crash is scheduled for Saturday, October 23.

The event will celebrate the life of Sarah Mae Stewart who died in a motorcycle crash in Redbank Township on September 17.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Strattanville Fire Hall located at 411 Washington Street in Strattanville.

The cost is $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for children ages three to 12, and free for children two and under.

The event will include a chicken and biscuits dinner, Chinese auctions, and a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Stewart’s family.

Following the benefit event, there will also be a Halloween party starting at 6:00 p.m. with a DJ, popcorn and cotton candy machines, a costume contest, and light refreshments.

Cover charge for the party is by donation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.