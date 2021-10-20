Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Onion & Skirt Steak Tacos

Treat your guests with this wholesome meal!

Ingredients

2 beef skirt or flank steaks (1 pound each)

1 bottle (12 ounces) beer



1/4 cup lime juice3 tablespoons olive oil, divided8 spring onions or green onions1-1/4 teaspoons salt, divided3/4 teaspoon pepper, dividedCorn tortillas, minced fresh cilantro, and lime wedges

Directions

-Pound beef with a meat mallet to tenderize. In a large bowl, mix beer, lime juice, and 2 tablespoons oil until blended. Add beef to marinade; turn to coat. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 30 minutes.

-Meanwhile, cut partially through onions, leaving tops intact. Drizzle with remaining oil; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

-Drain beef, discarding marinade; sprinkle with the remaining salt and pepper. On a greased grill rack, grill steaks and onions, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°) and onions are crisp-tender, 2-4 minutes on each side. Cut steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with tortillas, onions, cilantro, and lime wedges.

