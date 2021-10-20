DCNR: Nominate Your Favorite Trail to Be the 2022 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year

​​HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Tuesday encouraged Pennsylvanians to nominate their favorite trail for the 2022 Trail of the Year.

(Photo courtesy of Rail 66 Country Trail)

Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee, designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s Trail network.

DCNR recently honored the D&H Rail Trail as the 2021 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year and department officials are eager to see nominations for 2022.

“Pennsylvania is home to some of the most beautiful trails in the world and DCNR is proud to recognize the impact of one of our top trails each year,” Dunn said “Whether it is the gentle pathways threading through miles of preserved greenways or rugged trails scaling the state’s magnificent mountains, the commonwealth has it all. We want to hear from those who enjoy our wonderful trails and help spread the word about the top trail of the year.”

The winning trail will be recognized publicly by the advisory committee and DCNR and through a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, a trailhead marker along the trail, promotion on ExplorePATrails, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is charged with implementing the development of a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 12,000 miles of trails.

If you know of a trail that provides unique opportunities, encourages and celebrates diverse user groups, or enhances your community, please nominate it for the 2022 Trail of the Year.

For consideration, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by November 12, 2021.

Visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year web page for more information about where to submit the form and supporting materials.

The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2022.

