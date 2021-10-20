Featured Local Job: Warehouse Worker/Backup Delivery Driver

Kerle Tire is seeking hard-working, motivated individuals to serve as a Warehouse Worker/Backup Delivery Driver at their facility in Clarion, PA.

Kerle Tire offers a full benefits package complete with medical, pension, and paid leave time.

Starting pay rate is dependent on experience/qualifications.

CDL license is preferred, but is not required.

To apply, please send your resume to [email protected] or via US Mail to Kristin Clark, 30 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 302, Clarion PA 16214.



