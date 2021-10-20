James “Jimmy” L. Karg Sr., 68, of Tylersburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday October 18, 2021.

Born on December 15, 1952 in Oil City he was the son of James E. and Catherine “Cass” Guth Karg.

He was a 1970 graduate of North Clarion High School.

On May 6, 1978 he was married to the former Mary “Trish” Carroll Karg who survives.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.

Jimmy was a forklift operator at Georgia Pacific/AWP.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed playing cards, classic cars, watching Westerns and the Steelers and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was also a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club and the Antler Club in Lucinda.

Jimmy is survived by his wife Trish, his father James E. Karg of Fryburg, a son James “JJ” Karg Jr. and his wife Jess of Cookforest, Tyler Karg and his wife Meredith of Tylersburg, a daughter Victoria “Torie” Panzar and her companion Kyle Neal of Leeper and a son Toby Karg and wife Jordan of Venus. Also surviving are grandchildren Owen, Alayna, Sadie, Lucas, Nathan, Grace, and Eleanor. Jimmy is also survived by a sister Linda Fredrick of Tylersburg.

He is preceded in death by his mother Cass, a brother-in-law Bill Fredrick, and son-in-law Tim Panzar.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Jimmy’s honor may be made to Cure HHT www.curehht.org PO Box 329 Monkton, MD 21111.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.