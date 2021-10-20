Janice Shreckengost Henry Martz, 73, of Mayport, passed away October 19, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

Born on June 28, 1948, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Luther and June Shreckengost.

She married Royd Henry on November 18, 1967, and they lived in Porter Township raising two boys Brenton and Bryan on the family farm.

After Bryan’s passing in 1993 from an auto accident and Royd’s in 1995 from cancer, she eventually met and married Gene Martz in Ringgold.

They were married at the groom’s home on February 14, 1997, in a Valentine’s Day blizzard.

She was graduate of Redbank Valley High school class of 1966 and attended x-ray school at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

She worked at the Clarion Hospital for 33 years as an x-ray nuclear medicine technician and later worked at Country Acres Assisted living for 10 years.

Her Grandma Minich taught her to sew on an old treadle sewing machine. Sewing was a lifetime passion.

She was a lifelong active member of the Leatherwood Church.

She loved to ride and camp with the horses until ALS took her strength.

The family wants to thank all her friends that cared for her since September 2019. Definitely God’s hand at work!

In addition to her husband, Gene, she survived by her oldest son Brenton Henry (Patricia) and their three children, Belle, Dillon, and Zoe.

Siblings include Larry Shreckengost (Linda) of Florida, Lyle Shreckengost (Patty), of Mayport and Joy McMillen (Bill) of Seneca.

Step-children include Kevin Martz (Dani) of Yakima, WA. and their children, Wyatt Martz and Meghan (Donovan) McCloud. Lisa Martz Haag Smith (Tony) of Punxsutawney, and their children, Jesse (Kealey) Haag of Punxsutawney, and Cory Haag of Pittsburgh. Two-great grandchildren, Lily Haag and Rowan Martz.

Other surviving members are Bill and Betty Martz, Gladys Shaffer, Daryl Polllock and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Thursday evening, October 21, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday October 22, at the Leatherwood Church.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Doug Henry officiating.

Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery.

Memorials can be given in Janice’s name to the ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15209 or to The Leatherwood Building Fund, 89 Church Road, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

Thank You from the family to Judy Rawson and Tawny Schwab from the VNA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

