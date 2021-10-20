Lester W. DuPont, 81, of Canal Twp., Utica, passed away at 11:04 P.M., Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center due to complications from a brief illness.

Born at home in Cochranton on February 4, 1940, he was a son of the late Harold and Cora Alice Deeter DuPont.

Lester was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and also attended technical school.

Throughout his life, Lester worked in several different jobs in various industries.

A brilliant man in his own right, Lester was truly a “jack of all trades” who had hobbies and interests including, fine wood working, bee keeping and gardening.

He could do anything he put his mind to.

He enjoyed racing sprint cars and watching the races.

Lester loved to hunt in his earlier years when his health and physical abilities permitted.

Lester always enjoyed a good road trip with his brother-in-law, Bob. He enjoyed traveling on bus trips with Randy Keeling’s group.

Lester was a member of the Moose Lodge in Cochranton and also Topps club 795 in Cochranton.

Above all, family was everything to Lester. He always looked forward to his daily coffee and conversation with his family.

Lester loved to take care of his family and enjoyed growing items in his garden to share with them. He had a very tight knit family and loved their yearly family picnics.

On September 2, 1961, he married the former Wanda Burk and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Valerie Beers and her husband Greg of Utica and Leslie Annette DuPont and her companion Ronald Sedor of Utica; seven grandchildren, Jamie Nieves and her husband Julio of Franklin, Matthew Huff and his fiancé Aimee Campbell of Cooperstown, Elizabeth DuPont of Cooperstown, Michael DuPont and his wife Christina of Utica, Michelle Heckman and her husband Dean of Utica, Tyler Beers and his wife Ashley of Meadville and Weston Beers of Meadville and 18 great great-grandchildren.

Additionally he is survived by three siblings; Joan Seeley, Donald DuPont and his wife Martha and Raymond Dupont and his wife Jeanine; six brother and sister in laws, David Burk, Wanetta Hatcher, Betty King and her husband DeWayne, Barbara Garris, Robert Burk and his wife Diana, Patricia Dick and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two great-grandchildren, Brian Ward and Christopher Ward, three brother-in-laws, James Seeley, Gerry Garris and Jerry Dick and two nephews, Brian Seeley and Edward Ralston.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 12:45 P.M. on Friday.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow at Cooperstown Cemetery.

We strongly recommend those in attendance to wear masks while paying respects at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parker Place, 39 Parker Ave. Franklin, PA 16323 or to a food pantry of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

