Local Woman Identified as Victim in Fatal Cranberry Township Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman was identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred in Cranberry Township on Tuesday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, on Bredinsburg Road, at its intersection with Big Egypt Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 21-year-old Kyle W. Greenlee, of Seneca, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Bredinsburg Road, when he struck a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 47-year-old Julie M. Ditty, of Shippenville, that was disabled from a previous, unrelated crash in the westbound lane of Bredinsburg Road, and a 2014 BMW X1, operated by 18-year-old Margo E. Lewis, of Oil City, that was stopped in the eastbound lane of Bredinsburg Road.

Following the initial impact, Greenlee’s vehicle continued west and came to a final rest in the south side ditch of Bredinsburg Road partially on the roadway. Ditty’s vehicle continued west, turning clockwise, and came to a final rest on its passenger side facing south. Lewis’s vehicle, which was facing west at the time of the crash, was pushed into the south side ditch.

According to police, Ditty had to be extricated from her vehicle by Seneca Volunteer Fire Department.

She was subsequently transported to UPMC Northwest where she later succumbed to injuries she sustained in the crash.

Lewis suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

Greenlee was not injured.

Venango Towing, Minich’s Towing, and a Troop E Collision Analysis Reconstruction Specialist also assisted at the scene.

According to Trooper Michelle McGee, Community Service Officer for the Franklin-based State Police, details of the initial incident that left Ditty’s vehicle disabled are somewhat unclear.

“There was no witness to the initial incident, but based on evidence at the scene, such as skid marks, it seems that she was unable to come to a stop at the intersection,” McGee noted.

According to McGee, Ditty’s vehicle was disabled partially on the berm and partially blocking the road when it was struck by Greenlee’s vehicle.

Police are also uncertain about why there was an initial report of a pedestrian involved in the accident, as there was no pedestrian involvement, McGee added.

RELATED:

UPDATE: Roads Reopened Following Crash Involving Pedestrian, Multiple Vehicles in Cranberry Township

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.