Phyllis T. Delp, 93, a resident of Jefferson Manor, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

She was born on May 8, 1928 in Monroe Township; daughter of the late S. Guy and Jessie Servey Magness Thompson.

On November 2, 1949, she married Ardelle D. Delp, who preceded her in death on September 8, 2017. They were married for 67 years.

Phyllis graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1946.

She was devoted to getting good grades in school and was a member of the National Honor Society.

After graduating high school, she worked at a desk job for LEF&C Railroad Company in Clarion.

Phyllis then became a full-time mother. She took care of five children while helping her husband with the operation of their farm.

After the children started growing up, she went back to work at Wein’s Clothing Store in Clarion for 17 years until she retired.

Phyllis was of the Presbyterian faith.

She is survived by her five children, Darlene Larson of Sligo, Duane Delp and his wife, Deanna, of New Bethlehem, Bonnie Brocious and her husband, Tom, of Fairmount City, Gary Delp and his wife, Tammy, of New Bethlehem, and Gwendolyn Dolby of Clarion; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Russell Grubb of Palmyra.

In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by a sister, Lois “Roberta” Kuhns; a half-brother, Arthur Magness; a half-sister, Pearl Thompson Helgerman; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Grubb.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At the family’s request, there will be no public visitation and services will be privately officiated by Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in Phyllis’ name to the Arthritis Foundation online.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.