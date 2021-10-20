 

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Incident Along Route 66

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run incident that reportedly damaged two mailboxes along State Route 66 on Monday evening.

On Monday, October 18, state police received a report of a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66, approximately one mile north of Leeper, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the accident occurred between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The involved vehicle was reportedly traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the roadway, struck two mailboxes, re-entered the roadway, and continued south.

According to police, a witness described the involved vehicle as a dark-colored Ford with a lift kit and possibly off-road-style lighting.

Police say the vehicle should have damage to the front end and is missing parts of the front end.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


