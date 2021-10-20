Rick Tote of Clarion Rotary Serves as Rotary District 7280 Governor

CLARION, Pa. – Rick Tote is currently serving as District Governor for Rotary District 7280.

Tote (pictured above, fourth from left) oversees 43 rotary clubs in Northwestern Pennsylvania including his hometown Clarion Rotary Club.

Clarion Rotary has 42 members and meets at Clarion YMCA on Mondays at noon.

More can be learned about Clarion Rotary at clarionrotary.com.

