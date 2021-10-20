Christy Logue Finds Passion in Familiar Place Helping Familiar Faces

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – From an early age, Clarion native Christy Logue became acquainted with many people from both the town of Clarion and around Clarion University. It is only fitting that she has returned to help many of those familiar faces as an attorney.

Logue refers to herself as a “talker” and has not been afraid to strike up conversations with people throughout her life. Her passion for helping people and not having a prototypical work day make a career as an attorney an appropriate one.

“In my undergrad, I switched my major multiple times. I am a creative person who struggles with monotonous tasks. I always wanted to be doing something different each day.”

Naturally, as an artistic person, Logue decided on a Fine and Studio Arts degree from Clarion University while adding minors in Business Administration and Art History. The Clarion native graduated in 2014 and was unsure what her future would have in store post-college.

She took the Graduate Records Examination (GRE) initially and thought about starting a Ph.D. program with an integrated master’s degree. After some further thought, and a recommendation from someone close to her, she decided that law school would be a brilliant career that would allow her to work creatively, incorporate history, and help others in need.

The perfect destination for her law school experience was at Duquesne University, one of the more reputable law schools not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country. The program features a high passage rate for the Pennsylvania Bar Exam, something that was important to Logue when deciding.

From 2015 until 2018, she gained experience in many facets of law and learned a great deal from her professors, including Joe Mistick, an Associate Professor of Law, who inspired her to head back to Clarion post-graduation and help those in the community. He also had an influence in helping her decide on some specific areas of law, like commercial and residential real estate transactions, real estate litigation, estate planning, and municipal law. These specific areas are her focus today as a partner at Logue & Urik P.C. Since 2019, she has been a small business owner alongside Ashley Urik.

“It is stressful opening your own business,” said the Duquesne University graduate. “You are never really ready to start it, and at the beginning, you are worried about making sure there is enough income coming in to pay for everything. COVID-19 also showed us we need to roll with the punches, and lately, it has been very rewarding to be back and to have a business.”

Owning a business is something that others in her family have also done in their careers, including each of her grandfathers. Her maternal grandfather owned a service station in Clarion, while her paternal grandfather operated Logue & Sons Memorials, a business still owned by the family today in Sligo. Additionally, her father, Leif, is a small business owner in Clarion and has been one of the most supportive and informative people to her when she considered opening up a business of her own.

She also gained an appreciation for small business, in particular, by working at three separate coffee shops during her high school and college years. Working in a small business environment helped her to develop skills on how to work with the public. Visiting her mother’s office and seeing how she talked to people on the phone, besides answering the phone herself on plenty of occasions, helped improve those necessary skills.

“I have had a lot of food service jobs. It showed me that sometimes people can just be in a bad mood, and there are many people you may have to deal with.”

Operating a business also means being able to find a staff to help make your business successful. As an attorney also doubling as a business owner, it can get easy to get absorbed in work. However, Logue has never lost sight of the work-life balance and makes it a point of emphasis that her employees feel appreciated and that they can put their families first.

“It is important for both me and my co-workers to make sure we are not taking on too much,” she said. “I never want myself or my staff to be so stressed that they cannot function. My employees are so important to me, and I want them to be at least a little bit happy to come to work.”

Outside of her work as a lawyer, Logue has found herself as a part of several organizations and sits on many boards in Clarion. Some organizations she is involved with include the Clarion Library Board, serving as President of the Clarion County Arts Council, a member of the Sawmill Theatre Board, a part of the Immaculate Conception Finance Council, a member of the Safe Board, and a member of the Clarion Vocational Services Board.

“I do things I have an interest in and feel could better the community,” Logue said. “I think it is important to give back to the community the best I can since I am back in the area.”

Being involved in the community and continuing in higher education is something that was inspired most by her mother, Rose. Her mother finished both a bachelor’s and master’s degree while raising two children, something her daughter has never lost sight of.

“She is the number one person in my life and is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. My mom finished two degrees while working full time and taking care of us. She is so intelligent, and I truly model my life after her. I can only hope to be a quarter of the person my mother is.”

Now back in Clarion for a few years, Logue is embracing the challenges and benefits of being a business owner.

“I am happy to be back and to be helping so many. I also love to work with those in the community, and to bring my dog, Max, to work every day. Something I always wanted was a job where I could bring my dog in with me, and I am happy that he has been so well-received by people. I’m also proud of what we are doing having an all-female firm here in Clarion.”

Becoming an attorney and returning to the small town of Clarion may not have been where she saw herself a few years ago, but Christy Logue has embraced the opportunity and the challenges that have come with it and is making a real difference in the community.

