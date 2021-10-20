 

SPONSORED: Stock Up on Children’s Toys at Heeter Lumber

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Oct 19 23-23-56There is no toy shortage at Heeter Lumber.

Heeter Lumber’s Knox and New Bethlehem locations are fully stocked with a wide variety of Melissa and Doug toys.

heeter 1

Discover the power of play with Melissa and Doug toys. Melissa and Doug Toys are the best choice for children’s healthy growth and development.

heeter 2

Melissa and Doug Toys promote pretend play, problem solving, developmental play, language and concepts, arts and activities, and physical activity.

They have toys for 0-24 months, all the way to ages 8 and up.

heeter 4

Stop by Heeter Lumber at their Knox or New Bethlehem locations and check out their large selection of Melissa and Doug Toys. Heeter Lumber has a Mellissa and Doug toy for all the ways kids play.

heeter 5

Heeter Lumber has 4 locations to better serve their customers. Stop in at New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, Sligo, or Knox for all of your building and hardware needs!

New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox – Bargain Outlet: Friday – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.


