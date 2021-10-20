SPONSORED: Stock Up on Children’s Toys at Heeter Lumber
There is no toy shortage at Heeter Lumber.
Heeter Lumber’s Knox and New Bethlehem locations are fully stocked with a wide variety of Melissa and Doug toys.
Discover the power of play with Melissa and Doug toys. Melissa and Doug Toys are the best choice for children’s healthy growth and development.
Melissa and Doug Toys promote pretend play, problem solving, developmental play, language and concepts, arts and activities, and physical activity.
They have toys for 0-24 months, all the way to ages 8 and up.
Stop by Heeter Lumber at their Knox or New Bethlehem locations and check out their large selection of Melissa and Doug Toys. Heeter Lumber has a Mellissa and Doug toy for all the ways kids play.
Heeter Lumber has 4 locations to better serve their customers. Stop in at New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, Sligo, or Knox for all of your building and hardware needs!
New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox – Bargain Outlet: Friday – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.