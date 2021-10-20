State Police Seizes More Than $25 Million In Illegal Drugs During The Third Quarter Of 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Tuesday announced troopers confiscated $25,060,709 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2021.

From July 1 through September 30, PSP seized more than 314 pounds of cocaine and 175 pounds of fentanyl. Troopers also seized 71 pounds of methamphetamines.

State police also collected 785 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

