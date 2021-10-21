A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of showers after 11pm. Low around 46. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light northwest wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

