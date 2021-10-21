Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Barbacoa

Serve over rice with cilantro and a spritz of lime!

Ingredients

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup cider vinegar



3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced4 teaspoons ground cumin3 teaspoons dried oregano1-1/2 teaspoons pepper3/4 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground cloves1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth1 boneless beef chuck roast (3 to 4 pounds)3 bay leaves

Rice:

3 cups water

2 cups uncooked jasmine rice, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoons butter

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons lime juice

Optional: sliced radishes, fresh cilantro leaves, and lime wedges

Directions

-Place the first 9 ingredients in a blender; cover and process until smooth. Add broth; pulse to combine.

-Place roast and bay leaves in a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker; pour sauce over top. Cook, covered, on low until meat is tender, 7-9 hours.

-Prepare rice about 30 minutes before serving. In a large saucepan, combine water, rice, butter, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat; gently stir in cilantro and lime juice.

-Remove roast from slow cooker; cool slightly. Discard bay leaves and skim fat from cooking juices. Shred beef with 2 forks; return to slow cooker. Serve with rice and, if desired, radishes, cilantro, and limes.

