Clarion-Limestone Board Gets Update on Building Committee Progress, Discusses Changes in Sunshine Act

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone school board heard an update from Building and Finance Committee members on Wednesday evening about progress moving toward future building projects.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Several members of the committees, including Dave Eggleton, Gary Sproul, Kathy Henry, and Superintendent Amy Glasl spoke with enthusiasm about a recent walkthrough with a second consultant company.

Sproul was the first to note that one of the advantages offered by the second company, SiteLogIQ, is educational opportunities for students in the school, offering programs for students to become a part of building projects in the district.

The other committee members all agreed with the assessment of the educational opportunities.

The company also seemed “more attuned” to the specific needs of the district, Glasl noted.

Along with the possibilities for opportunities for students, Eggleton said he was also impressed that the company would help the district find funding for building projects.

“They have a grant writer in the company that will write grants for the district,” Eggleton explained.

The building and finance committees were initially appointed in March to help identify building projects the district will need to address and how to fund future projects.

The committee members informed the board that they will be having another meeting with SiteLogIQ and getting additional details on specifics in the coming weeks.

Discussion of Changes in Sunshine Act

Another topic of discussion was recent changes in the provisions of the Sunshine Act.

The Sunshine Act was amended by Act 65 of 2021, which provided new requirements for publishing and posting public meeting agendas and new restrictions on when public bodies may vote on at meetings on matters not listed in the published agenda.

Gary Sproul, who is the legislative representative for the board, informed the board that under the new provisions, a full agenda must be posted on the district’s public website at least 24 hours prior to a meeting, as well as at the meeting location, and at the principals’ offices, and copies must be made available to the public.

Another change Sproul brought to the board’s attention is that the board can no longer take action on “matters of business” that were not included in the agenda that was posted prior to the meeting. These matters may be discussed, but no vote or final action can be taken on an issue that is not in the original agenda.

Other Business

In other business, the board approved the following items:

– Rebecca Hartzell and Charles Yeany as bus/van drivers for Rossey Busing and Dawn Jones as a driver for Mauthe Busing for the 2021-22 school year. The board also approved the individuals as substitute drivers for other bus contractors, pending receipt of all required legal documentation and subject to final review of all criminal record checks for all non-automatically disqualifying offenses.

– The following day-to-day substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending receipt of all required legal documentation:

Megan Schweigert: Elementary PK-4 (retroactive to September 24, 2021)

Staci Keihl: Guest Teacher (retroactive to September 24, 2021)

Susan Terwilliger: School Nurse

Blake Phillips: Guest Teacher

Austin Coull: Custodian

Angel LaCombe: Special Education PK-8; Special Education 7-12

– Angel LaCombe as a long-term elementary Special Education Teacher substitute for the 2021-22 school year beginning effective October 21, 2021, pending receipt of all required legal documentation.

– The following supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year, pending receipt of all required legal documentation:

Seth Robertson: Drama Director, $2,311

Jesse Alden: Drama Technical Director, $1,225

Joe Ferguson: Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, $5,020

B.J. Whren: Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, $3,566

David Ferguson: Head Junior High Boys Basketball Coach, $2,830

Randy Callen: Assistant Junior High Boys Basketball Coach, $2,395

Stephen “Gus” Simpson: Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach, $4,920

Sarah Meals: Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach, $3,466

– The contracted service agreement for Amanda McCoy as School Dental Hygienist for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $120 per day for up to 10 days (was $120 per day). Crystal Siebka was approved in August but cannot assist the district this year.

– The following 2021-22 daily transportation rates:

– The 2021-22 school bus transportation routes as presented.

– Retroactively to September 16, 2021, approval of Joseph Hemm as school volunteer for the 2021-22 school year, pending receipt of all required legal documentation.

– To expel student #24404 for the balance of the 2021-22 school year, consistent with the terms and conditions of disciplinary action taken hereto.

– Use of Facilities Agreement with Clarion-Limestone Band and the Brookville Community Band for rehearsals November 12, 19, December 1, 8, and a community concert on December 9, 2021.

– Acceptance of the resignation of Stacy Wiles as Athletic Director effective October 22, 2021.

