Clarion-Limestone ‘Halloween Triple-Header’ Set for Tonight

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A “Halloween Triple-Header” event is set for Thursday night at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School.

The event begins with a Trunk or Treat at the Clarion-Limestone Elementary School side parking lot from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Students are asked to wear their costumes and join in for a safe trick or treat experience, sponsored by the C-L teachers union, C-L staff, and student clubs.

The Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest will then begin at 5:30 p.m.

Any student interested in participating can drop off one decorated pumpkin from home at the school anytime between 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday). The contest will then run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for scariest, grossest, funniest, and most creative. Participants are reminded to put their name and room number on their pumpkin.

The event will also include a Scholastic Book Fair at the Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

