Clarion University Wrestling: Golden Eagles Predicted to Finish Fifth in Initial MAC Rankings

Thursday, October 21, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

AnimatedBGCLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced its 2021-22 preseason wrestling rankings on Wednesday, as compiled by WrestleStat. WrestleStat projects that the Golden Eagle wrestling squad will place fifth in the MAC in 2022, with six wrestlers initially projected to finish in the top-five in their weight classes.

Last season Clarion placed seventh at the MAC Championships, an improvement of five spots over their previous year’s performance. Of the six Golden Eagles that placed in the top-eight in their respective brackets at last year’s championship, five return to the team this year, including Max Wohlabaugh (4th – 184), John Worthing (5th – 174), Kolby Ho (6th – 165), Kyle Schickel (8th – 141) and Ty Bagoly (8th – 285). Wohlabaugh, Worthing, Ho, and Bagoly were all projected to finish third in their respective weights in 2022.

A pair of transfers were also projected by the pollmakers to have an impact for the Golden Eagles in 2022. Senior Brent Moore, the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) champion at 141 pounds, is projected to place fourth in the MAC at 149 pounds this year. Will Feldkamp, an incoming transfer from MAC rival Northern Illinois, was picked to place fifth in the conference at 197 pounds.

The full poll and list of rankings by weight class are included below.

125 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School   

1

JR

Jake Ferri

Kent State

2

SR

Luke Werner

Lock Haven

3

JR

Bryce West

Northern Illinois

4

SO

Logan Heil

Cleveland State

5

JR

Brock Bergelin

Central Michigan

6

JR

Lucas Rodriguez

Edinboro

7

FR

Tristan Daugherty

Buffalo

8

FR

Oscar Sanchez

Ohio

9

SO

Austin Macias

SIUE

10

FR

Tyler Klinsky

Rider

11

SR

Shawn Orem

Bloomsburg

12

FR

Ben Monn

George Mason

UR   

FR   

Joey Fischer   

Clarion

133 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School

1

SR

Derek Spann

Buffalo

2

JR

Cole Manley

Lock Haven

3

SO

Richie Koehler

Rider

4

SR

Mario Guillen

Ohio

5

FR

Cole Rhone

Bloomsburg

6

SO

Aaron Schulist

SIUE

7

JR

Drew Marten

Central Michigan

8

SO

Brendon Fenton

Kent State

9

FR

Mikey Kaminski

Northern Illinois

10

FR

Logan Jaquay

Edinboro

11

JR

Cody Moosman

Cleveland State

12

FR

Anthony Glasl

George Mason

13

SO   

Alexander Blake   

Clarion

141 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School

1

SR

Dresden Simon

Central Michigan

2

SO

Quinn Kinner

Rider

3

SO

Saul Ervin

SIUE

4

FR

Gabe Willochell

Edinboro

5

SO

Josh Mason

Bloomsburg

6

SO

Caleb Brooks

Northern Illinois

7

JR

Ben Freeman

Buffalo

8

JR   

Seth Koleno   

Clarion   

9

JR

Kyran Hagan

Ohio

10

SO

Louis Newell

Kent State

11

FR

Caleb Graber

Cleveland State

UR

FR

Kaden Cassidy

George Mason

UR

FR

Nick Stonecheck

Lock Haven

149 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School

1

JR

Alex Hagan

Ohio

2

SR

Alex Madrigal

George Mason

3

SO

Marcus Robinson

Cleveland State

4

SR   

Brent Moore   

Clarion   

5

JR

Anthony Cheloni

Northern Illinois

6

JR

Kody Komara

Kent State

7

SO

Corbyn Munson

Central Michigan

8

FR

Ryan Burgos

Edinboro

9

SR

John Arceri

Buffalo

10

SO

Max Kristoff

SIUE

11

FR

Cole McComas

Rider

UR

FR

Cade Balestrini

Bloomsburg

UR

FR

DaShawn Farber

Lock Haven

157 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School

1

FR

Johnny Lovett

Central Michigan

2

JR

Justin Ruffin

SIUE

3

SO

Michael Petite

Buffalo

4

SO

Jake Silverstein

Rider

5

SR

Ben Barton

Lock Haven

6

JR

Peter Pappas

Edinboro

7

FR

Daniel Patten

Cleveland State

8

FR

Daniel Segura

George Mason

9

JR

Alex Carida

Bloomsburg

10

FR

Jordan Slivka

Ohio

11

JR   

Trevor Elfvin   

Clarion   

12

SO

Anthony Gibson

Northern Illinois

UR

FR

Enrigue Munguia

Kent State

165 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School

1

SO

Izzak Olejnik

Northern Illinois

2

SO

Riley Smucker

Cleveland State

3

JR   

Kolby Ho   

Clarion   

4

SO

Colt Yinger

Ohio

5

FR

Angel Garcia

Rider

6

SO

Tracy Hubbard

Central Michigan

7

FR

Cody Harrison

Bloomsburg

8

JR

PJ Gohn

Edinboro

9

SO

Ashton Eyler

Lock Haven

10

FR

Ty Raines

Buffalo

11

SO

Chase Diehl

SIUE

UR

FR

Najee Lockett

Kent State

UR

FR

Avery Bassett

George Mason

174 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School

1

JR

Jacob Oliver

Edinboro

2

JR

Mason Kauffman

Northern Illinois

3

FR   

John Worthing   

Clarion   

4

SR

Kevin Gschwendtner

SIUE

5

JR

Jake Lowell

Central Michigan

6

JR

Logan Stanley

Ohio

7

FR

Anthony Rice

Cleveland State

8

SO

Michael Ferree

Kent State

9

FR

Shane Reitsma

Rider

10

FR

Tanner Culver

Bloomsburg

11

SO

Guiseppe Hoose

Buffalo

UR

FR

Tyler Stolzfus

Lock Haven

UR

FR

Logan Messer

George Mason

184 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School

1

JR

Brit Wilson

Northern Illinois

2

SO

Deandre Nassar

Cleveland State

3

SR   

Max Wohlabaugh

Clarion   

4

FR

Ethan Ducca

Edinboro

5

JR

George Walton

Rider

6

JR

Colin McCracken

Kent State

7

SO

Ben Cushman

Central Michigan

8

SO

Sergio Vilalobos

SIUE

9

JR

Kyle Davis

George Mason

10

SO

Peter Acciardi

Buffalo

11

FR

Bruno Stolfi

Bloomsburg

12

FR

Colin Fegley

Lock Haven

UR

FR

Zayne Lehman

Ohio

197 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School

1

JR

Ben Smith

Cleveland State

2

SR

Matt Correnti

Rider

3

JR

Aaron Bolo

Central Michigan

4

SO

Austin Stith

George Mason

5

JR   

Will Feldkamp   

Clarion   

6

SO

Cody Mulligan

Edinboro

7

FR

Carson Brewer

Ohio

8

JR

Ryan Yarnell

SIUE

9

SO

Tyler Bates

Kent State

10

JR

Parker McClellan

Lock Haven

11

FR

Sam Mitchell

Buffalo

UR

FR

David Tuttle

Bloomsburg

UR

FR

Nicholas Benton

Northern Illinois

285 Pounds

Rank

Class

Name

School

1

SR

Matt Stencel

Central Michigan

2

JR

Colton McKiernan

SIUE

3

JR   

Tyler Bagoly   

Clarion   

4

JR

John Kelbly

Cleveland State

5

SO

Terrese Aaron

Northern Illinois

6

JR

Toby Cahill

Buffalo

7

FR

Max Millin

Edinboro

8

SO

Jacob Cover

Kent State

9

SO

Jordan Earnest

Ohio

10

FR

Shane Noonan

Bloomsburg

11

JR

Rames Montalvo

George Mason

UR

FR

Colby Whitehill

Lock Haven

UR

FR

David Szuba

Rider

Team Scores

Rank

School

Points

1

Central Michigan

112

2

Cleveland State

96.5

3

Northern Illinois

93

4

Edinboro

81

5

Clarion   

76.5

6

Rider

74

7

SIUE

72.5

8

Ohio

62

9

Buffalo

53

10

Kent State

50.5

11

Lock Haven

42.5

12

George Mason

34.5

13

Bloomsburg

27

