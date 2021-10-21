Clarion University Wrestling: Golden Eagles Predicted to Finish Fifth in Initial MAC Rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced its 2021-22 preseason wrestling rankings on Wednesday, as compiled by WrestleStat. WrestleStat projects that the Golden Eagle wrestling squad will place fifth in the MAC in 2022, with six wrestlers initially projected to finish in the top-five in their weight classes.
Last season Clarion placed seventh at the MAC Championships, an improvement of five spots over their previous year’s performance. Of the six Golden Eagles that placed in the top-eight in their respective brackets at last year’s championship, five return to the team this year, including Max Wohlabaugh (4th – 184), John Worthing (5th – 174), Kolby Ho (6th – 165), Kyle Schickel (8th – 141) and Ty Bagoly (8th – 285). Wohlabaugh, Worthing, Ho, and Bagoly were all projected to finish third in their respective weights in 2022.
A pair of transfers were also projected by the pollmakers to have an impact for the Golden Eagles in 2022. Senior Brent Moore, the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) champion at 141 pounds, is projected to place fourth in the MAC at 149 pounds this year. Will Feldkamp, an incoming transfer from MAC rival Northern Illinois, was picked to place fifth in the conference at 197 pounds.
The full poll and list of rankings by weight class are included below.
|
125 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
JR
|
Jake Ferri
|
Kent State
|
2
|
SR
|
Luke Werner
|
Lock Haven
|
3
|
JR
|
Bryce West
|
Northern Illinois
|
4
|
SO
|
Logan Heil
|
Cleveland State
|
5
|
JR
|
Brock Bergelin
|
Central Michigan
|
6
|
JR
|
Lucas Rodriguez
|
Edinboro
|
7
|
FR
|
Tristan Daugherty
|
Buffalo
|
8
|
FR
|
Oscar Sanchez
|
Ohio
|
9
|
SO
|
Austin Macias
|
SIUE
|
10
|
FR
|
Tyler Klinsky
|
Rider
|
11
|
SR
|
Shawn Orem
|
Bloomsburg
|
12
|
FR
|
Ben Monn
|
George Mason
|
UR
|
FR
|
Clarion
|
133 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
SR
|
Derek Spann
|
Buffalo
|
2
|
JR
|
Cole Manley
|
Lock Haven
|
3
|
SO
|
Richie Koehler
|
Rider
|
4
|
SR
|
Mario Guillen
|
Ohio
|
5
|
FR
|
Cole Rhone
|
Bloomsburg
|
6
|
SO
|
Aaron Schulist
|
SIUE
|
7
|
JR
|
Drew Marten
|
Central Michigan
|
8
|
SO
|
Brendon Fenton
|
Kent State
|
9
|
FR
|
Mikey Kaminski
|
Northern Illinois
|
10
|
FR
|
Logan Jaquay
|
Edinboro
|
11
|
JR
|
Cody Moosman
|
Cleveland State
|
12
|
FR
|
Anthony Glasl
|
George Mason
|
13
|
SO
|
Alexander Blake
|
Clarion
|
141 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
SR
|
Dresden Simon
|
Central Michigan
|
2
|
SO
|
Quinn Kinner
|
Rider
|
3
|
SO
|
Saul Ervin
|
SIUE
|
4
|
FR
|
Gabe Willochell
|
Edinboro
|
5
|
SO
|
Josh Mason
|
Bloomsburg
|
6
|
SO
|
Caleb Brooks
|
Northern Illinois
|
7
|
JR
|
Ben Freeman
|
Buffalo
|
8
|
JR
|
Clarion
|
9
|
JR
|
Kyran Hagan
|
Ohio
|
10
|
SO
|
Louis Newell
|
Kent State
|
11
|
FR
|
Caleb Graber
|
Cleveland State
|
UR
|
FR
|
Kaden Cassidy
|
George Mason
|
UR
|
FR
|
Nick Stonecheck
|
Lock Haven
|
149 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
JR
|
Alex Hagan
|
Ohio
|
2
|
SR
|
Alex Madrigal
|
George Mason
|
3
|
SO
|
Marcus Robinson
|
Cleveland State
|
4
|
SR
|
Clarion
|
5
|
JR
|
Anthony Cheloni
|
Northern Illinois
|
6
|
JR
|
Kody Komara
|
Kent State
|
7
|
SO
|
Corbyn Munson
|
Central Michigan
|
8
|
FR
|
Ryan Burgos
|
Edinboro
|
9
|
SR
|
John Arceri
|
Buffalo
|
10
|
SO
|
Max Kristoff
|
SIUE
|
11
|
FR
|
Cole McComas
|
Rider
|
UR
|
FR
|
Cade Balestrini
|
Bloomsburg
|
UR
|
FR
|
DaShawn Farber
|
Lock Haven
|
157 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
FR
|
Johnny Lovett
|
Central Michigan
|
2
|
JR
|
Justin Ruffin
|
SIUE
|
3
|
SO
|
Michael Petite
|
Buffalo
|
4
|
SO
|
Jake Silverstein
|
Rider
|
5
|
SR
|
Ben Barton
|
Lock Haven
|
6
|
JR
|
Peter Pappas
|
Edinboro
|
7
|
FR
|
Daniel Patten
|
Cleveland State
|
8
|
FR
|
Daniel Segura
|
George Mason
|
9
|
JR
|
Alex Carida
|
Bloomsburg
|
10
|
FR
|
Jordan Slivka
|
Ohio
|
11
|
JR
|
Clarion
|
12
|
SO
|
Anthony Gibson
|
Northern Illinois
|
UR
|
FR
|
Enrigue Munguia
|
Kent State
|
165 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
SO
|
Izzak Olejnik
|
Northern Illinois
|
2
|
SO
|
Riley Smucker
|
Cleveland State
|
3
|
JR
|
Clarion
|
4
|
SO
|
Colt Yinger
|
Ohio
|
5
|
FR
|
Angel Garcia
|
Rider
|
6
|
SO
|
Tracy Hubbard
|
Central Michigan
|
7
|
FR
|
Cody Harrison
|
Bloomsburg
|
8
|
JR
|
PJ Gohn
|
Edinboro
|
9
|
SO
|
Ashton Eyler
|
Lock Haven
|
10
|
FR
|
Ty Raines
|
Buffalo
|
11
|
SO
|
Chase Diehl
|
SIUE
|
UR
|
FR
|
Najee Lockett
|
Kent State
|
UR
|
FR
|
Avery Bassett
|
George Mason
|
174 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
JR
|
Jacob Oliver
|
Edinboro
|
2
|
JR
|
Mason Kauffman
|
Northern Illinois
|
3
|
FR
|
Clarion
|
4
|
SR
|
Kevin Gschwendtner
|
SIUE
|
5
|
JR
|
Jake Lowell
|
Central Michigan
|
6
|
JR
|
Logan Stanley
|
Ohio
|
7
|
FR
|
Anthony Rice
|
Cleveland State
|
8
|
SO
|
Michael Ferree
|
Kent State
|
9
|
FR
|
Shane Reitsma
|
Rider
|
10
|
FR
|
Tanner Culver
|
Bloomsburg
|
11
|
SO
|
Guiseppe Hoose
|
Buffalo
|
UR
|
FR
|
Tyler Stolzfus
|
Lock Haven
|
UR
|
FR
|
Logan Messer
|
George Mason
|
184 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
JR
|
Brit Wilson
|
Northern Illinois
|
2
|
SO
|
Deandre Nassar
|
Cleveland State
|
3
|
SR
|
Clarion
|
4
|
FR
|
Ethan Ducca
|
Edinboro
|
5
|
JR
|
George Walton
|
Rider
|
6
|
JR
|
Colin McCracken
|
Kent State
|
7
|
SO
|
Ben Cushman
|
Central Michigan
|
8
|
SO
|
Sergio Vilalobos
|
SIUE
|
9
|
JR
|
Kyle Davis
|
George Mason
|
10
|
SO
|
Peter Acciardi
|
Buffalo
|
11
|
FR
|
Bruno Stolfi
|
Bloomsburg
|
12
|
FR
|
Colin Fegley
|
Lock Haven
|
UR
|
FR
|
Zayne Lehman
|
Ohio
|
197 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
JR
|
Ben Smith
|
Cleveland State
|
2
|
SR
|
Matt Correnti
|
Rider
|
3
|
JR
|
Aaron Bolo
|
Central Michigan
|
4
|
SO
|
Austin Stith
|
George Mason
|
5
|
JR
|
Clarion
|
6
|
SO
|
Cody Mulligan
|
Edinboro
|
7
|
FR
|
Carson Brewer
|
Ohio
|
8
|
JR
|
Ryan Yarnell
|
SIUE
|
9
|
SO
|
Tyler Bates
|
Kent State
|
10
|
JR
|
Parker McClellan
|
Lock Haven
|
11
|
FR
|
Sam Mitchell
|
Buffalo
|
UR
|
FR
|
David Tuttle
|
Bloomsburg
|
UR
|
FR
|
Nicholas Benton
|
Northern Illinois
|
285 Pounds
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Name
|
School
|
1
|
SR
|
Matt Stencel
|
Central Michigan
|
2
|
JR
|
Colton McKiernan
|
SIUE
|
3
|
JR
|
Tyler Bagoly
|
Clarion
|
4
|
JR
|
John Kelbly
|
Cleveland State
|
5
|
SO
|
Terrese Aaron
|
Northern Illinois
|
6
|
JR
|
Toby Cahill
|
Buffalo
|
7
|
FR
|
Max Millin
|
Edinboro
|
8
|
SO
|
Jacob Cover
|
Kent State
|
9
|
SO
|
Jordan Earnest
|
Ohio
|
10
|
FR
|
Shane Noonan
|
Bloomsburg
|
11
|
JR
|
Rames Montalvo
|
George Mason
|
UR
|
FR
|
Colby Whitehill
|
Lock Haven
|
UR
|
FR
|
David Szuba
|
Rider
|
Team Scores
|
Rank
|
School
|
Points
|
1
|
Central Michigan
|
112
|
2
|
Cleveland State
|
96.5
|
3
|
Northern Illinois
|
93
|
4
|
Edinboro
|
81
|
5
|
Clarion
|
76.5
|
6
|
Rider
|
74
|
7
|
SIUE
|
72.5
|
8
|
Ohio
|
62
|
9
|
Buffalo
|
53
|
10
|
Kent State
|
50.5
|
11
|
Lock Haven
|
42.5
|
12
|
George Mason
|
34.5
|
13
|
Bloomsburg
|
27
