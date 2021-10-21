Clarion University Wrestling: Golden Eagles Predicted to Finish Fifth in Initial MAC Rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced its 2021-22 preseason wrestling rankings on Wednesday, as compiled by WrestleStat. WrestleStat projects that the Golden Eagle wrestling squad will place fifth in the MAC in 2022, with six wrestlers initially projected to finish in the top-five in their weight classes.

Last season Clarion placed seventh at the MAC Championships, an improvement of five spots over their previous year’s performance. Of the six Golden Eagles that placed in the top-eight in their respective brackets at last year’s championship, five return to the team this year, including Max Wohlabaugh (4th – 184), John Worthing (5th – 174), Kolby Ho (6th – 165), Kyle Schickel (8th – 141) and Ty Bagoly (8th – 285). Wohlabaugh, Worthing, Ho, and Bagoly were all projected to finish third in their respective weights in 2022.

A pair of transfers were also projected by the pollmakers to have an impact for the Golden Eagles in 2022. Senior Brent Moore, the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) champion at 141 pounds, is projected to place fourth in the MAC at 149 pounds this year. Will Feldkamp, an incoming transfer from MAC rival Northern Illinois, was picked to place fifth in the conference at 197 pounds.

The full poll and list of rankings by weight class are included below.

125 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 JR Jake Ferri Kent State 2 SR Luke Werner Lock Haven 3 JR Bryce West Northern Illinois 4 SO Logan Heil Cleveland State 5 JR Brock Bergelin Central Michigan 6 JR Lucas Rodriguez Edinboro 7 FR Tristan Daugherty Buffalo 8 FR Oscar Sanchez Ohio 9 SO Austin Macias SIUE 10 FR Tyler Klinsky Rider 11 SR Shawn Orem Bloomsburg 12 FR Ben Monn George Mason UR FR Joey Fischer Clarion 133 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 SR Derek Spann Buffalo 2 JR Cole Manley Lock Haven 3 SO Richie Koehler Rider 4 SR Mario Guillen Ohio 5 FR Cole Rhone Bloomsburg 6 SO Aaron Schulist SIUE 7 JR Drew Marten Central Michigan 8 SO Brendon Fenton Kent State 9 FR Mikey Kaminski Northern Illinois 10 FR Logan Jaquay Edinboro 11 JR Cody Moosman Cleveland State 12 FR Anthony Glasl George Mason 13 SO Alexander Blake Clarion 141 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 SR Dresden Simon Central Michigan 2 SO Quinn Kinner Rider 3 SO Saul Ervin SIUE 4 FR Gabe Willochell Edinboro 5 SO Josh Mason Bloomsburg 6 SO Caleb Brooks Northern Illinois 7 JR Ben Freeman Buffalo 8 JR Seth Koleno Clarion 9 JR Kyran Hagan Ohio 10 SO Louis Newell Kent State 11 FR Caleb Graber Cleveland State UR FR Kaden Cassidy George Mason UR FR Nick Stonecheck Lock Haven 149 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 JR Alex Hagan Ohio 2 SR Alex Madrigal George Mason 3 SO Marcus Robinson Cleveland State 4 SR Brent Moore Clarion 5 JR Anthony Cheloni Northern Illinois 6 JR Kody Komara Kent State 7 SO Corbyn Munson Central Michigan 8 FR Ryan Burgos Edinboro 9 SR John Arceri Buffalo 10 SO Max Kristoff SIUE 11 FR Cole McComas Rider UR FR Cade Balestrini Bloomsburg UR FR DaShawn Farber Lock Haven 157 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 FR Johnny Lovett Central Michigan 2 JR Justin Ruffin SIUE 3 SO Michael Petite Buffalo 4 SO Jake Silverstein Rider 5 SR Ben Barton Lock Haven 6 JR Peter Pappas Edinboro 7 FR Daniel Patten Cleveland State 8 FR Daniel Segura George Mason 9 JR Alex Carida Bloomsburg 10 FR Jordan Slivka Ohio 11 JR Trevor Elfvin Clarion 12 SO Anthony Gibson Northern Illinois UR FR Enrigue Munguia Kent State 165 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 SO Izzak Olejnik Northern Illinois 2 SO Riley Smucker Cleveland State 3 JR Kolby Ho Clarion 4 SO Colt Yinger Ohio 5 FR Angel Garcia Rider 6 SO Tracy Hubbard Central Michigan 7 FR Cody Harrison Bloomsburg 8 JR PJ Gohn Edinboro 9 SO Ashton Eyler Lock Haven 10 FR Ty Raines Buffalo 11 SO Chase Diehl SIUE UR FR Najee Lockett Kent State UR FR Avery Bassett George Mason 174 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 JR Jacob Oliver Edinboro 2 JR Mason Kauffman Northern Illinois 3 FR John Worthing Clarion 4 SR Kevin Gschwendtner SIUE 5 JR Jake Lowell Central Michigan 6 JR Logan Stanley Ohio 7 FR Anthony Rice Cleveland State 8 SO Michael Ferree Kent State 9 FR Shane Reitsma Rider 10 FR Tanner Culver Bloomsburg 11 SO Guiseppe Hoose Buffalo UR FR Tyler Stolzfus Lock Haven UR FR Logan Messer George Mason 184 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 JR Brit Wilson Northern Illinois 2 SO Deandre Nassar Cleveland State 3 SR Max Wohlabaugh Clarion 4 FR Ethan Ducca Edinboro 5 JR George Walton Rider 6 JR Colin McCracken Kent State 7 SO Ben Cushman Central Michigan 8 SO Sergio Vilalobos SIUE 9 JR Kyle Davis George Mason 10 SO Peter Acciardi Buffalo 11 FR Bruno Stolfi Bloomsburg 12 FR Colin Fegley Lock Haven UR FR Zayne Lehman Ohio 197 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 JR Ben Smith Cleveland State 2 SR Matt Correnti Rider 3 JR Aaron Bolo Central Michigan 4 SO Austin Stith George Mason 5 JR Will Feldkamp Clarion 6 SO Cody Mulligan Edinboro 7 FR Carson Brewer Ohio 8 JR Ryan Yarnell SIUE 9 SO Tyler Bates Kent State 10 JR Parker McClellan Lock Haven 11 FR Sam Mitchell Buffalo UR FR David Tuttle Bloomsburg UR FR Nicholas Benton Northern Illinois 285 Pounds Rank Class Name School 1 SR Matt Stencel Central Michigan 2 JR Colton McKiernan SIUE 3 JR Tyler Bagoly Clarion 4 JR John Kelbly Cleveland State 5 SO Terrese Aaron Northern Illinois 6 JR Toby Cahill Buffalo 7 FR Max Millin Edinboro 8 SO Jacob Cover Kent State 9 SO Jordan Earnest Ohio 10 FR Shane Noonan Bloomsburg 11 JR Rames Montalvo George Mason UR FR Colby Whitehill Lock Haven UR FR David Szuba Rider Team Scores Rank School Points 1 Central Michigan 112 2 Cleveland State 96.5 3 Northern Illinois 93 4 Edinboro 81 5 Clarion 76.5 6 Rider 74 7 SIUE 72.5 8 Ohio 62 9 Buffalo 53 10 Kent State 50.5 11 Lock Haven 42.5 12 George Mason 34.5 13 Bloomsburg 27

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.