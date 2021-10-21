David L. “Chili” Stover, 64, of Oil City passed away from complications of COVID Wednesday October 20, 2021.

He was born in Oil City on April 26, 1957 and was the son of the late Newton VanWormer and Florence Stover.

Dave was adopted by the late Russell and Romaine Miles Stover.

David worked for Klapec Trucking Co. for over 30 years.

He was a car enthusiast who enjoyed racing RC cars, riding motorcycles, 4 wheelers and convertibles.

David is survived by 3 children; David D. Stover, Jessica Lutz and husband Jimmy, and Chris McKain and wife Leslie. Grandchildren; Chance Daniel Russell, fur baby Kacee, Taylor, Devon, Maddison, Jenny, M.J., a Significant other Wendy Daly and many extended family members and nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by siblings; Frank Stover, Jack Porter and wife Judy, Fred Porter and wife Connie, Bob Porter and wife Donna, Ted Porter, Duke VanWormer, Pat Voorhies, Diane Krupitzer and significant other Mike Wray, and James Miles.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by siblings; Chuck Porter, Gene Stover, John Stover and Virginia VanWormer.

Visitation will take place Friday October 22 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Venango County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

