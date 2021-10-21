David R. Romig, 69, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born on May 2, 1952 in Gainesville, FL; son of the late Dr. Robert I. and Phyllis Best Romig.

Dave was a 1970 graduate of Carson Long Military School.

He married the former Barbara Herr on August 12, 1972, who survives him.

Dave worked at the Clarion University as a computer technician for 23 years and retired in 2018.

He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion. Dave enjoyed traveling with his wife, Barb, watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh teams, and music and guitar playing. He was an avid reader and daily crossword and sudoku puzzle solver.

Dave loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandsons who affectionately called him Papa.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barb of 49 years, who he adored; his son, Grant Romig of Nashville, TN; his daughter, Devon Brooks and her husband, Ben, of Acworth, GA; and his lively and entertaining grandsons, Boaz “Bo” Brooks, Ezekiel “Zeke” Brooks, and Titus Brooks.

Also left to cherish his memory is his sister, Lynda Bond and her husband, Rich, of Bethlehem; two brothers, Bill Romig and his wife, Ginger, of Yardley and Don Romig and his wife, Maureen, of Long Beach, NY; two sisters-in-law, Susan Jordan of Raleigh, NC and Nancy Cicero and her husband, Sal, of West Chester; a brother-in-law, Al Herr and his wife, Sandra, of Raleigh, NC; as well as many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in the funeral home with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in Dave’s name to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254, Clarion Paws, 11348 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254, or to the American Diabetes Association online.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

